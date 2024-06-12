Home / India News / Reasi bus attack: Cops release terrorist's sketch, announce reward for info

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people provide information | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:42 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

"Reasi police announce a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni," a police spokesman said.

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people provide information.

Extensive efforts to track down the terrorists involved in the attack was underway on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt, officials said.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

