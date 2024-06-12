Home / India News / Suspected Pak terrorist killed after attack on village in J-K's Kathua

Suspected Pak terrorist killed after attack on village in J-K's Kathua

Security forces, police
An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained, the officials said | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 7:03 AM IST
A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, police said.

The incident in the Jammu region comes two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson said, adding one terrorist was killed during the subsequent search operation by the security forces.

An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained, the officials said.

The operation was on when reports last came in, the spokesperson said.

A civilian identified as Bitu, who had suffered grievous injuries in one of his arms in the terrorist firing, was evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with top civil and police officials in the district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked by the terrorists.

Earlier, officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists after some people raised an alarm, they said.

A massive search operation is on to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said, adding senior police officers, including Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, have reached the site to supervise the operation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, I am in continuous online contact with DC (deputy commissioner) Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of the terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border.

"I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police and paramilitary operation is going on, the minister wrote on X'.

He also confirmed the killing of one terrorist so far and said, I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirterroristkathua

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

