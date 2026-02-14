SC allows virtual hearings citing traffic curbs during AI Impact Summit

The Supreme Court has permitted lawyers to appear through video conferencing before it from February 16 to February 20 if they face difficulty in appearing in person due to anticipated traffic congestion during the "AI Impact Summit" scheduled to be held at nearby Bharat Mandapam.

Taking note of a request made by Supreme Court Bar Association, the top court issued a circular in this regard.

"In view of the representation received from Supreme Court Bar Association, it is hereby informed that on account of anticipated traffic congestion around the precincts of Supreme Court of India during the 'AI Impact Summit' scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi during the period from February 16, 2026, to February 20, 2026, advocates may, during the above period appear through video conferencing before the hon'ble court if they face difficulty in appearing before courts in person.