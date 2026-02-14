Shillong-bound aircraft stranded in Kolkata for few hours due to bomb hoax

A Shillong-bound aircraft was stranded at Kolkata airport for around four hours on Saturday following a bomb threat, an official statement said.

The IndiGo flight 6E 7304 was moved to the isolation bay after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb had been placed on the plane, it said.

The threat, however, later turned out to be a hoax, and the flight left for its destination at 1.33 pm following a thorough search as per standard security protocols.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said the note was discovered in the lavatory by one of the crew members around 9.15 am, around 15 minutes before its scheduled departure time.