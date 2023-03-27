Home / India News / Air India Express commences four weekly direct flights on Goa-Dubai route

Air India Express commences four weekly direct flights on Goa-Dubai route

The first flight IX 840 took off at 1:00 am on Monday with 148 passengers on board from Dabolim Airport

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Panaji
Air India Express commences four weekly direct flights on Goa-Dubai route

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India Express, India's first international budget airline, on Monday said it has commenced operations from Goa International Airport, with four weekly direct flights on the Goa-Dubai route.

The first flight IX 840 took off at 1:00 am on Monday with 148 passengers on board from Dabolim Airport.

To mark the occasion, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express and AirAsia India, said: "We are thrilled to start our maiden international services from Goa under the Air India Express banner, which is amongst India's most popular tourist destinations".

Singh said that the airline takes pride in being the only airline that offers direct connectivity to Dubai from Goa. AirAsia India, which is set to merge with Air India Express, already operates 13 daily direct flights to/from Goa, connecting five domestic cities.

"We hope to be a part of the tourism success story of the state and remain committed to offering the best of services to our customers," he added.

Earlier in the evening, the Goa travel trade joined the celebrations marking the entry of Air India Express to Goa at a function held at a city hotel with the senior leadership teams of Air India Express and AirAsia India.

Topics :Air Indiaair india expressflight

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

Air India Express begins direct flight service between Vijayawada, Sharjah

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

AI Express Mumbai-Dubai flight gets delayed by 13 hrs due to technical snag

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

NCERT textbooks revised as per new NEP likely to be introduced in 2024-25

Centre gets time from HC to reply on plea on approach to medical education

SC seized of Hindenburg report on Adani group: MoS Rao Inderjit Singh

610 cases of Covid's new variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

NDMC plans activities related to India's G20 presidency in schools

Next Story