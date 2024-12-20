Ambedkar row LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned after protest marches by INDIA bloc, NDA MPs

Parliament winter session news updates: INDIA Bloc MPs carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament on Friday morning demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation over his statements on BR Ambedkar. Shah had stated in the Rajya Sabha that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the fashion of repeating BR Ambedkar's name. Congress leaders have argued that Shah's statements about Ambedkar showed contempt towards the Constitution. The party has dismissed allegations against Rahul Gandhi, that he shoved some BJP MPs, stating that such claims were aimed at diverting the public anger against Shah. Two members of parliament from the BJP required hospitalization for injuries amid allegations against Rahul Gandhi, with a female BJP MP claiming he misbehaved with her. BJP officials filed accusations with police charging Gandhi with attempted murder, physical assault, and incitement. In response, Congress party members made countercharges against BJP legislators and registered their own complaint at the Parliament House police station.

At a presser Thursday evening, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP made such claims to distract from the issues that the Congress has raised during the Winter Session, especially demanding Shah’s apology for “insulting” Ambedkar and the issue of a “case being filed against (Gautam) Adani in the US.” BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded with a press conference of his own, accusing Rahul Gandhi of a certain type of misconduct that was against Indian traditions and also misbehaving with a tribal woman.