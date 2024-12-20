Ambedkar row LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned after protest marches by INDIA bloc, NDA MPs

Parliament winter session news updates: INDIA Bloc MPs carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament on Friday morning demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation over his statements on BR Ambedkar. Shah had stated in the Rajya Sabha that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the fashion of repeating BR Ambedkar's name. Congress leaders have argued that Shah's statements about Ambedkar showed contempt towards the Constitution. The party has dismissed allegations against Rahul Gandhi, that he shoved some BJP MPs, stating that such claims were aimed at diverting the public anger against Shah. Two members of parliament from the BJP required hospitalization for injuries amid allegations against Rahul Gandhi, with a female BJP MP claiming he misbehaved with her. BJP officials filed accusations with police charging Gandhi with attempted murder, physical assault, and incitement. In response, Congress party members made countercharges against BJP legislators and registered their own complaint at the Parliament House police station.
At a presser Thursday evening, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP made such claims to distract from the issues that the Congress has raised during the Winter Session, especially demanding Shah’s apology for “insulting” Ambedkar and the issue of a “case being filed against (Gautam) Adani in the US.” BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded with a press conference of his own, accusing Rahul Gandhi of a certain type of misconduct that was against Indian traditions and also misbehaving with a tribal woman.
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for a meeting with Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge amid the logjam between ruling and opposition fronts, before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.
12:06 PM
Rahul can never push anyone, I'm his sister, says Priyanka Gandhi
"This is a symbol of desperation of the government. It is a false FIR. Rahul Gandhi can not push anyone, I am his sister, I know this. Frankly, the country also knows this. The country is watching how desperate they have become because they don't want discussion on Adani. The country will not tolerate insult of Ambedkar ji," Priyanka Gandhi said today.
11:46 AM
BJP, Congress' cases over Parliament scuffle to be given to Crime Branch
Amid the raging row over Home minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the case enquiry of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress' complaints row will be transferred to the Crime Branch.
11:26 AM
NDA MPs stage protest, claim Congress party disrespected Ambedkar
NDA MPs protested on Parliament premises alleging that the Congress party disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar.
11:10 AM
Parliament update: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die.
Proceedings in the Upper House and Lower House adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members.
11:06 AM
BJP's FIR against Rahul Gandhi 'shows their desperation level': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
"The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie...This shows their desperation level," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today.
10:55 AM
Amit Shah row update: INDIA Bloc MPs stage protest against Amit Shah's remarks
10:39 AM
BJP's allegations are diversionary tactics, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
"It is a diversionary tactic. They have continued to do this against (Rahul) Gandhi. We stand in solidarity behind his demand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.
10:35 AM
BJP MPs were pushing, jostling parliamentarians from other parties, says SP leader
"It was a man-made incident. They were stopping people from going up the steps. I am witness to it. They were stopping people. How can you be covering the steps? They were pushing and jostling," SP MP Jaya Bachchan said.
10:29 AM
Ambedkar row update: BJP MPs protest on Parliament premises, allege Congress disrespected Dalit icon
10:08 AM
Congress moves adjournment motion, seeks Amit Shah's resignation
"The Minister's comments, made during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, were not only unacceptable but also reflected a deep-seated disdain for the principles of social justice and equality that Dr Ambedkar fought for throughout his life," Congress MP Manickam Tagore said in the notice.