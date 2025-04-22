Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty signals consolidation: Today's top trading strategy explained

Short-term technical indicators have entered overbought territory, suggesting markets may consolidate

trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recommended strategy:

  • Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 24APR 2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23500 Put @19 and Sell 24600 Call @17
  • Net Premium Inflow: 36 points
  • Stop Loss: 70
  • Target: Entire Premium Received

Rationale :

  • Nifty extended its positive momentum on Monday, closing above the 24,100 mark with a strong gain of 1.15 per cent; however, short-term technical indicators have entered overbought territory, suggesting markets may consolidate.
  • Significant open interest build up is seen at the 24,500 Call and 23,500/24,000 Put strikes, indicating a likely trading range between these levels.
  • The current setup favours a range-bound outlook, with no immediate trigger for heightened volatility.
  • A Short Strangle strategy is well-suited to capitalise on time decay and performs best in low-volatility, sideways markets.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

