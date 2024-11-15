Amid severe pollution in Delhi, govt office timings revised: Check details

Amid ‘severe’ pollution levels in Delhi , Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced a new schedule for government offices for effective traffic control and reducing the pollution levels.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm. Meanwhile, the central government offices will function from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm and the Delhi government offices from 10.00 am to 6.30 pm.

The move is aimed at easing vehicular traffic during peak hours. Notably, vehicular emissions have been found to be a major contributor to the air pollution crisis in Delhi, which is worsening even after a crackdown on the stubble burning and firecrackers. The Centre-backed Decision Support System for Air Quality Management noted that vehicular emission had an estimated share of approximately 13.3 per cent in Delhi’s pollution crisis.

Grap stage-III imposed in Delhi

From Friday, the Delhi government has also imposed the third stage of the anti-pollution action plan known as Grap or Graded Responses Action Plan. This followed after the city’s air quality level dipped to severe category on Tuesday, recording an air quality index of over 400.

In such pollution levels, even healthy people are at a high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Doctors estimate that an AQI between 400-500 is equivalent to smoking up to 30 cigarettes daily.

In view of the situation, the government has also announced that Delhi Metro would be undertaking 60 additional trips on weekdays to curb the pollution crisis. More eco-friendly buses would also be deployed for traffic management as the government urged the public to skip their private vehicles and opt for public transportation till the pollution crisis persists. Earlier, during the second stage of the GRAP, Delhi Metro had added 40 extra trips.