Amit Shah announces recruitment drive as police vacancies remain high

India's police-to-population ratio falls short of UN recommendations

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Shah noted that 243,000 CAPF personnel had been recruited over the past five years (Photo: PTI)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 56th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Tamil Nadu last week, where he announced the recruitment of over 100,000 youth into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). He stated that 14,000 positions were filled in CISF last year, while 50,000 more youth were in the process of being recruited across all CAPFs.
 
Earlier, at a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah noted that 243,000 CAPF personnel had been recruited over the past five years. However, recent incidents such as the Pune bus rape case and the Hampi rape and murder case have highlighted gaps in India's criminal justice system.

High police vacancy rates across states

With police and public order being state subjects under the constitution, it is crucial to assess the strength of police personnel at both state and national levels, particularly in light of the increasing crime rate.
 
According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development’s (BPR&D) report, Data on Police Organizations, ten states had a police vacancy rate exceeding 25 per cent as of January 1, 2023. At the all-India level, the vacancy rate stood at 21.35 per cent.
 
West Bengal recorded the highest vacancy rate across all Indian states and union territories at 39.42 per cent, followed by Mizoram (35.06 per cent) and Haryana (31.86 per cent). Two of India’s three most populous states—Bihar and Uttar Pradesh—also had high vacancy rates at 28.88 per cent and 25.71 per cent, respectively.

India among the most under-policed nations

Globally, India remains one of the most under-policed nations. The United Nations (UN) recommends 222 police personnel per lakh population, but India has only 154.84 personnel per lakh population against a sanctioned strength of 196.88.

In contrast, advanced economies such as the United States of America and the European Union have significantly higher police strength, with 351 and 344 police personnel per lakh population, respectively. 
10 Indian states have a vacancy rate above 25%
       
  Top 10 states with highest vacancy rates in police strength (as on 1st Jan, 2023)
       
State Sanctioned state police strength Actual state police strength Vacancy rate (in %)
West Bengal 165069 99997 39.42
Mizoram 11302 7339 35.06
Haryana 87813 59839 31.86
Bihar 144350 102664 28.88
Gujarat 123443 88112 28.62
Telangana 86058 61811 28.18
Goa 10806 7831 27.53
Maharashtra 232965 172382 26.01
Uttar Pradesh 427700 317747 25.71
Jharkhand 82854 61917 25.27
ALL INDIA 2722669 2141305 21.35
       
Source: BPR&D
       
Note: Union territories have been included in calculating the all-India figures. State police includes civil, district armed reserve, state armed and state India Reserve Battalion (IRB) forces.
 
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

