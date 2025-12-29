OTT Release this Week: With Christmas just here and the New Year approaching, OTT platforms are dropping some major titles to finish the year on a high. Sequels to volume 2 and other works from a variety of genres, including crime, thrillers, romance, horror, and drama, make up this week's lineup.
OTT platforms are gearing up for the New Year with a wide range of releases this week that will appeal to fans of all genres. From critically acclaimed movies to the much-awaited finale episode. Sort your holiday plans with the best entertainment boost and a binge-worthy experience by looking at the list below.
Top 5 OTT releases to watch online this week
Stranger Things 5 Volume 2
• Where to watch: Netflix
• Release Date: December 31, 2025
This week on New Year's Eve, the critically acclaimed Stranger Things will conclude. It centres on Eleven and her friends, who are about to put a stop to Vecna's creation of the Upside Down.
Max Mayfield has returned to the real world in Vol. 2, but in the end, her escape has upset Vecna, making him even more enraged and putting the lives of other kids at danger to construct vessels.
The Good Doctor
• Where to watch: Netflix
• Release Date: January 1, 2026
A gifted young surgeon named Dr Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) joins the esteemed St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. He struggles to socialise with his coworkers, who do not get along with him, while using his extraordinary medical skills to save lives.
Haq
• Where to watch: Netflix
• Release Date: January 2, 2026
The film is scheduled to debut on OTT following a successful theatrical run. The film centres on Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a woman who pursues justice when her lawyer husband, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), tries to silence her with triple talaq and leaves her and their kids for a second wife.
Follow My Voice
• Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
• Release Date: January 2, 2026
A Spanish teen drama centres on Berta Castañé's character Klara, a young woman confined to her home due to a mental health problem, and her developing relationship with an invisible radio DJ.
Love from 9 to 5
• Where to watch: Netflix
• Release Date: January 1, 2026
Two diligent workers, Graciela and the endearing son of the business owner, Matteo, share a one-night affair in this romantic comedy. However, things take a turn for the worse when they learn they are competing for the same CEO post at a big underwear firm.