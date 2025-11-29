Home / India News / Andhra extends govt guarantee for ₹7,500 cr Amaravati infrastructure loan

Andhra extends govt guarantee for ₹7,500 cr Amaravati infrastructure loan

The government guarantee shall come into force only in the event of failure to pay the obligations to the lending institution by APCRDA

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Andhra Pradesh has extended a government guarantee and a letter of comfort to the Capital Region Development Authority for availing a Rs 7,500 crore loan to develop the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, said an official.

S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said the guarantee and the letter of comfort for the loan from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) came with conditions such as the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting the debt servicing obligations from its own resources and others.

"The government after careful examination of the proposal, hereby agree for providing Government Guarantee and Letter of Comfort for NaBFID loan amount of Rs 7,500 crore," said Kumar in a government order (GO) on Friday.

Spanning the entire tenure of the loan period, he said the guarantee extends to the principal and interest part as well.

The government guarantee shall come into force only in the event of failure to pay the obligations to the lending institution by APCRDA, he said.

Further, he highlighted that the capital region authority should pay two per cent guarantee commission on the guaranteed amount, among other conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Displaced families clash with security forces in Manipur's Imphal East

Myanmar nationals misused Indians' GST credentials for drug trafficking: ED

Judges' work stressful, should participate in recreational activities: CJI

Air pollution, SIR, Vande Mataram: Key issues and bills in Winter Session

India deploys 80 NDRF personnel, rescue dogs to Sri Lanka for flood relief

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentAmaravati

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story