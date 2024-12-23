Andhra govt sets panel for SCs sub-classification after top court's ruling

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC, Supreme Court
One Man Commission to enquire into the sub-classification within Scheduled Castes in the light of judgment of the Supreme Court dated August 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday appointed retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra as the one-man commission to look into the sub-categorisation within Scheduled Castes (SC) in the state following the Supreme Court ruling in favour of it.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, IAS (retired) as One Man Commission to enquire into the sub-classification within Scheduled Castes in the light of judgment of the Supreme Court dated August 1, 2024, said an official press release.

The commission will visit the undivided districts of Eluru, Krishna and Guntur from December 27 to 30 to conduct meetings and receive representations from individuals or institutions familiar with the subject matter.

Memoranda and representations can also be submitted in person or through registered post at the commission's office until January 9, 2025.

In August, the top court had held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the scheduled castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward among them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentSupreme CourtScheduled Castes

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

