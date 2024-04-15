Another setback to Kejriwal, CAT refuses stay on Bibhav Kumar's termination

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced another setback on Monday as the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) declined to stay the termination of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of party chief Arvind Kejriwal

Kumar's termination, amidst his chief's incarceration in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, was contested before the CAT.

In his plea, Kumar sought to quash the termination order and the show cause notice, declaring them void ab initio. Additionally, he requested access to the original appointment file and records, along with any other appropriate directives.

However, the tribunal also rejected Kumar's plea for relief from coercive actions, including the surrender of key personal documents.

Kumar's dismissal by the Vigilance Department on April 10 was based on the grounds of "illegal appointment," prompting him to challenge the decision before the CAT.

The tribunal's decision was influenced by a 2007 case against Kumar for "assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from performing his duty." The Vigilance Department clarified that Kumar's hiring as a private individual was provisional, with no background check conducted regarding his pending criminal case.

This latest development follows Bibhav Kumar's summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February, related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Upon Kumar's termination, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra had stated, "Bibhav's removal was necessary. Firstly, his appointment was illegal; secondly, he was under investigation in corruption cases; and thirdly, and most importantly, Kejriwal is in jail. His team could potentially destroy evidence and influence witnesses at the behest of the accused in the liquor policy case. Removing him will help ensure a fair investigation."

The next hearing on Kumar's termination is scheduled for April 29, 2024.