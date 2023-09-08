Home / India News / As 'Wagh Nakh' is set to return to India, here's a look at its history

As 'Wagh Nakh' is set to return to India, here's a look at its history

Its most famous use was made by the first Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji who attacked Bijapur general Afzal Khan with a 'Wagh nakh'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wagh Nakh

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Maharashtra government Forest Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar told ANI that 'Wagh Nak' will be brought to the country in November and a memorandum of understanding will be signed in London on October 3. The minister said that 'Wagh nakh' is not just an object for the countrymen but a symbol of faith and inspiration.

The leader said,  "...On October 3rd we will be signing an MoU in London & in November will bring the 'Wagh Nakh'...'Wagh Nakh' is not just a thing for us but a symbol of faith...," says Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on 'Wagh nakh' used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan to return home from UK."


Emphasising the importance of bringing the Wagh Nakh back to India, the minister said that leaders like Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspire the Indian youth like no other historical figure.

What is Wagh Nakh?

Wagh Nakh, sometimes also referred to as 'Bagh nakh' or 'Vagh nakhya' is a claw-shaped weapon which has its origins in India. The weapon is designed in a way that it can fit over the knuckles. 

It consists of four to five sharp blades (nakh) which were used to cut through skin and muscle of the enemy. The weapon and its name 'bagh nakh' have drawn inspiration from the claws of big cats. Notably, 'bagh' is Hindi for tiger and 'Nakh' refers to tiger's claws.


The historical significance of Wagh Nakh

While it was never used as an official weapon, given its size and design, Wagh Nakh could be concealed effectively and be used to conduct assassinations.

Its most famous use was made by the first Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji who attacked Bijapur general Afzal Khan with a 'Wagh nakh'.

Like many other Indian artefacts, the 'Wagh nakh' is also placed in a British museum.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

