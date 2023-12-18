Home / India News / ASI submits survey report on Gyanvapi Mosque to Varanasi district court

ASI submits survey report on Gyanvapi Mosque to Varanasi district court

The report was shared in a sealed cover and the same will be shared with the petitioners on December 21

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted its scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to the Varanasi District Court in a sealed cover on Monday, December 18, reported India Today (IT).

The news comes after the court granted a one-week extension to the ASI to submit its survey report on the Gynavapi Mosque complex in Varanasi. The report will be shared with the petitioners on December 21. A copy of the report will also be sent to the apex court, the IT report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The counsel representing the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav said, "The ASI today submitted its scientific survey report before the Varanasi District Court."

Why is the survey being conducted?

The ASI was conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The survey aims to find out whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The survey was instituted after a Allahabad High Court order that upheld the Varanasi district court order and ruled that the scientific survey was essential to and "necessary in the interest of justice" and would benefit both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Supreme Court's direction on survey

After the Allahabad High Court direction, the Gyanvapi committee moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the order. However, the apex court, on August 4, ruled in favour of Allahabad High Court's order and refused to order a stay, the IT report said.

However, the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the ASI not to conduct any invasive act in the course of the survey. In other words, the apex court denied the ASI any excavations. The Varanasi district court, in its order, had said that excavation could be carried out if need be.

Also Read

Gyanvapi row: ASI survey underway at mosque complex amid tight security

Supreme Court revives Gyanvapi panel plea, explains ASI survey stay

LIVE: Govt defers implementation of laptop import restrictions to Nov 1

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

Submit objects related to Hindu religion: Court's order on Gyanvapi case

LOP Ranjan, 29 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

Delhi Airport saw highest-ever single-day passenger traffic on November 28

Sri Lanka arrests 14 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its waters

Rajya Sabha clears Bills to extend women's reservation to J-K, Puducherry

Rains hamper normal life in 4 TN districts; relief likely from December 19

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ayodhya casearcheologyAllahabad High CourtCommunalism in IndiaBJPSupreme CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story