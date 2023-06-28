Asia's largest park to be set up in Delhi with a Rs 450 crore budget



The park will open ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023. Delhi is set to become home to the world's second-largest park, known as Eco Park, which is currently under construction in Badarpur. This park will cover an area of 885 acres and is being built by the Central government at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crores according to DNA India.



However, due to increasing pollution concerns, the NTPC facility was closed down in 2018. Now, efforts are underway to transform this waste disposal area into a magnificent green space, creating an eco-park. The main purpose of constructing this park is to preserve the ecological balance of Delhi. Previously, this site was owned by NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, where it was reportedly being used as a dumping ground for the waste from their power plant.



The park will also feature four water bodies, which will serve as polling stations during the elections in December 2023. These water bodies will cover an area of 50 acres, adding to the scenic beauty of the park. Additional facilities will be added, including a play zone for kids, reflective flowers, a lotus plaza hot, and an observation mount. To enhance the environmental aspect of the park, 76,000 trees will be planted across its vast expanse. Additionally, over 300,000 vines and flower plants will be cultivated. A dedicated area of 65 acres has been allocated for the Complaint Central Plantation, where 35,000 trees will also be planted. Furthermore, as part of the Delhi-Mumbai project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been granted permission to plant 10,000 trees on a 25-acre plot within the park.



Additionally, recycled water from the NTPC facility will be utilised for irrigation throughout the park. To ensure eco-friendly transportation within the park, golf carts will be used for convenient and pollution-free roaming. Furthermore, the park will have a solar energy capacity of 1050 kilowatts, providing electricity for various purposes.

Apart from its environmental significance, the park will also bring employment opportunities for the locals.