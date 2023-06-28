Home / India News / Asia's largest park to be set up in Delhi with a Rs 450 crore budget

Asia's largest park to be set up in Delhi with a Rs 450 crore budget

The park will cover 885 acres of land that was previously owned by the NTPC

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi is set to become home to the world's second-largest park, known as Eco Park, which is currently under construction in Badarpur. This park will cover an area of 885 acres and is being built by the Central government at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crores according to DNA India.
The park will open ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023.

The main purpose of constructing this park is to preserve the ecological balance of Delhi. Previously, this site was owned by NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, where it was reportedly being used as a dumping ground for the waste from their power plant.
However, due to increasing pollution concerns, the NTPC facility was closed down in 2018. Now, efforts are underway to transform this waste disposal area into a magnificent green space, creating an eco-park.

To enhance the environmental aspect of the park, 76,000 trees will be planted across its vast expanse. Additionally, over 300,000 vines and flower plants will be cultivated. A dedicated area of 65 acres has been allocated for the Complaint Central Plantation, where 35,000 trees will also be planted. Furthermore, as part of the Delhi-Mumbai project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been granted permission to plant 10,000 trees on a 25-acre plot within the park.
The park will also feature four water bodies, which will serve as polling stations during the elections in December 2023. These water bodies will cover an area of 50 acres, adding to the scenic beauty of the park. Additional facilities will be added, including a play zone for kids, reflective flowers, a lotus plaza hot, and an observation mount.

To ensure eco-friendly transportation within the park, golf carts will be used for convenient and pollution-free roaming. Furthermore, the park will have a solar energy capacity of 1050 kilowatts, providing electricity for various purposes.
Additionally, recycled water from the NTPC facility will be utilised for irrigation throughout the park.

Apart from its environmental significance, the park will also bring employment opportunities for the locals.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in the hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine

Covid-19 vaccination: India may have won a major battle, says Eco Survey

Rs 7.3 trn debt settled before initiating insolvency: Economic Survey

Govt makes draft rules to incentivise voluntary environmental actions

Another bridge washed away in Bihar, 3rd such collapse in less than a month

AIMPLB members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to submit to law panel

Divyang artisans, entrepreneurs to showcase products at 'Divya Kala Mela'

Statistics Day: What it is and why is it celebrated in India on June 29?

Topics :Delhi-NCRBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story