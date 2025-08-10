Asiatic lion population rises 32% in five years, reaches 891: Report

India's Asiatic lion population has recorded a significant jump, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, an increase of 32.2 per cent, according to the 16th Lion Population Estimation report released on Sunday.

The number of adult females has grown from 260 to 330 (26.9 per cent), bolstering the species' reproductive capacity.

The latest count includes new satellite populations in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Jetpur and adjoining areas, and Babra-Jasdan and adjoining areas, taking the total number of lions in satellite populations to 497 across nine locations. For the first time, 22 lions have been recorded in corridor areas.

Marking the occasion, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X, "India draws immense pride from being home to the Asiatic lion. Over the last few years, our lion population has grown steadily. From 523 lions in 2015 to 891 lions in 2025, we have registered a phenomenal success. On World Lion Day, let us resolve to protect our lions and help them thrive. My greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation." Over the past decade, the population has surged by 70.36 percent from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025, while the area of distribution has expanded by 59.09 per cent.