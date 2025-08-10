PM flags off 3 Vande Bharat trains, inaugrates a metro line in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains here on Sunday.

While the much-awaited BengaluruBelagavi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Modi in person; the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi KatraAmritsar, and Ajni (Nagpur)Pune Vande Bharat services, were launched virtually.

These trains will significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a "world-class" travel experience to the passengers, officials said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others were present.

A large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road greeted the Prime Minister with "Modi, Modi" slogans as his convoy made its way towards the railway station.

Modi too responded by waving at them from inside his car. The BengaluruBelagavi Vande Bharat Express will be the 11th Vande Bharat service to operate in Karnataka. Covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours, it is the fastest train between these two cities, saving approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes from Belagavi KSR Bengaluru compared to existing services, Railway officials said. This train connects Bengaluru, India's Silicon City, with Belagavi, a hub of premier medical and engineering institutions, fostering economic and educational opportunities, they said. The route traverses Karnataka's rich sugarcane belt, passing through key cities such as Dharwad, renowned for its prestigious educational institutions; Hubballi, a thriving commercial and industrial center; Haveri, an emerging agricultural hub; Davangere, popular for textiles and agriculture; and Tumakuru, a growing industrial and educational center.

This enhanced connectivity will benefit students, professionals, farmers, and traders by providing faster access to Bengaluru's vast opportunities, while promoting economic growth and cultural exchanges across the region, the Railways said in a release. After the inauguration, a special inaugural train (Train No. 06575) will run from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi, departing at 11:15 AM and reaching Belagavi at 8:00 PM the same day, with stops at Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad, it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the much-awaited "Yellow Line" of Bangalore Metro Rail, which is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors connecting the city's IT hub.

The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station and he interacted with students during the journey. The over 19-km route from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project worth around Rs 7,160 crore has 16 stations, officials said. With the opening of the yellow line, the operational metro rail network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km serving a large population in the region. According to officials, the new facility is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors like Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

Noting that "3 train sets" have arrived for the yellow line and the fourth will arrive this month, Deputy CM and Minister in-charge for Bengaluru development, D K Shivakumar had recently said, three trains will operate now at an interval of 25 minutes. The frequency would be increased to 10 minutes later.