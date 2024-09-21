Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Assam faces heatwave conditions, school timings changed in Dibrugarh

Assam faces heatwave conditions, school timings changed in Dibrugarh

The order stated that school hours would start early and end accordingly and similar other guidelines

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study, Classroom
Representative Image: The order stated that the school hours may start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 noon. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parts of Assam have been facing heatwave conditions, prompting the authorities in several areas to change school timings.

The Office of the District Elementary Education, considering the heatwave, issued an order to change the school timings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order, dated September 20, read, "It is for general information to all principal/headmaster/headteachers of private schools of Dibrugarh district affiliated with AHSEC/SEBA/ICSE/CBSE that due to the ongoing heatwave in the district, in due consultation with the District Commissioner, following guidelines are to be observed by schools to combat the ill-effects of heatwave till further notice."

The order stated that school hours would start early and end accordingly and similar other guidelines.

"School hours may start early and end accordingly. Classes may begin from 8 a.m. onwards. School assemblies can be held inside the class and duration can be reduced. Students can be advised not to wear waistcoats or ties and could wear sandals if uncomfortable in shoes. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged," the order read.

Earlier on Friday, speaking to ANI, a person said, "The schools have been closing early this year due to the heat. The seasons have changed. Durga Puja is approaching and it's usually cold by this time, but this year, it's still hot," the school driver said.

On Friday, the Assam government issued new guidelines, including school hours, for safeguarding students health amid the heatwave-like situation in the state.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

'One nation, one election' cost-effective, governance-friendly: Goa CM

Services on Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

Jharkhand-West Bengal border reopened for trucks after 24-hour closure

Gujarat floods: Swift relief operations, over Rs 20 cr in aid for victims

In an order issued by the Kamrup (Metro) District Elementary Education Officer said, "In consultation with the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, this is to inform all principal/headmaster/headteacher of private/state government/central government schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district that due to the ongoing heatwave in the district, the guidelines should be strictly followed by schools to avoid the ill-effects of the heatwave until further notice."

The order stated that the school hours may start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 noon.

"All heads of the institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms. The school should ensure that students drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the school. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated," it stated.

"In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged," the order said.

The order came into force starting today.

Apart from Kamrup (Metro) district, a few other districts also issued some new guidelines for school hours amid the heatwave-like situation.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Four Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back by Assam Police: CM Himanta

Why Hemant Soren hosts Jinnah's party leaders but dislikes Shah: Himanta

Assam's 3rd poverty alleviation scheme launched for 372K beneficiaries

Assam villagers vacate homes as deadline to clear encroached land ends

Assam orders suspension of mobile net on Sunday for govt recruitment exam

Topics :AssamHeatwavesHeatwave

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story