Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

The sweariin ceremony for AAP leader Atishi as Delhi's chief minister is expected to take place at Raj Niwas on Saturday evening, officials said. Details of the ceremony's timing are still awaited as the process for gazette notification, the resignation of outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the formation of the new government, and Atishi's oath are still in progress. Officials stated, "The oath ceremony is expected to be held late Saturday afternoon or in the evening, after all formalities are completed." AAP sources suggested it may occur around 4:30 pm. The event is likely to be low-key due to Kejriwal’s resignation and delays in approvals, leaving little time for preparation, an AAP leader said.

Several students from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) staged a protest against the AIIMS administration, highlighting various issues and demanding the establishment of a College of Optometry. The protesters raised concerns about the lack of hostel facilities, women's safety, and outdated syllabi. Naseer Hassan, a Bachelor of Optometry student, emphasised that their primary demand is better education. He also mentioned that AIIMS has yet to implement the curriculum mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for a three-day visit to the United States today. During the trip, he will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, and engage with the Indian diaspora. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X, "PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and address the UN 'Summit of the Future'." PM Modi will participate in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21. The Quad, consisting of India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, is committed to working for global good and supporting an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. India is set to host the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.