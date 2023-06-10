Home / India News / Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state

Sources said that the Assam CM was carrying a message from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in the state that claimed over 100 lives since May 3

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur where sporadic violence continues a month after ethnic clashes began in this northeastern state.

Sarma flew down from Guwahati earlier this morning for this meeting.

Sources said that the Assam CM was carrying a message from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in the state that claimed over 100 lives since May 3.

No official briefing was held to inform the media about the meeting.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Topics :ManipurAssam

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

