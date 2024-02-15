Assam will soon have a Rs 25K crore semiconductor packaging plant: MoS IT

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday announced an upcoming semiconductor packaging facility in Assam with an outlay of Rs 25,000 crore, and said that the proposal from Tatas was under consideration.

“I want to share with you today that Assam is soon going to have a Rs 25,000 crore semiconductor packaging plant come up in the state. It is a proposal from the Tatas that has to be evaluated,” he added. Chandrasekhar was talking at the Digital India Future Skills summit in Guwahati.

In December last year, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had revealed Tata group’s investment plans for a semiconductor facility in the state.

In a post, Sarma had said, “Tata Group has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore. This will be a game changer.”

The investment announcement came after the state cabinet approved a semiconductor policy in August, last year.

Minister Chandrasekhar made the announcement during his address at the first edition of the Digital India Future Skills Summit being held in collaboration between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), in Guwahati.

The one-day summit is expected to see participation from over 1,000 delegates and attendees including prominent industry leaders, experts, and people from academia.

“Addressed the first-ever Digital India Future Skills Summit, with participation of global tech giants and shared how this opens up huge opportunities for students and young Indians to grab, succeed and pave the way for the creation of a talent pool that will power the future of Tech and Tech companies,” said Chandrasekhar in a post.

The summit will witness over 20 strategic collaborations between NIELIT and Intel, HCL, Microsoft, Kindryl, IIM Raipur, IIITM Gwalior, Wipro, and others, according to the official press release.