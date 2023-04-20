Home / India News / 'Atiq-Ashraf killing shows intelligence failure, collapse of law and order'

Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday said incidents such as the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother in presence of policemen show an intelligence failure and the collapse of law and order in the state

Etawah (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday said incidents such as the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother in the presence of policemen show an intelligence failure and the collapse of law and order in the state.

"The FIR against Atiq was lodged in the SP regime and he was also sent to prison. Under this government, assailants killed them (Atiq-Ashraf) in the presence of police force. How did they muster the courage," he told reporters here.

"Government intelligence totally failed. Law and order has collapsed totally. To punish someone is the work of the court. If encounters happen like this in Uttar Pradesh, what will be the significance of the courts," the SP leader questioned.

On the urban local body polls in the state, Yadav said he has appealed to the Election Commission to ensure that the elections are not affected by police and other officers, and that the process is kept free and fair.

He said the SP would contest the polls with its full strength and has issued directives to party workers to ensure the victory of its candidates.

"BJP resorts to dishonesty in the elections with the help of officers and money power. We Samajwadis will thwart their designs. We will remove the BJP government in 2024 from the country," Yadav added.

He also alleged that corruption was at its peak and breaking all records in the BJP regime. The youths are facing unemployment, the SP leader said.

He also asked the media to highlight what is happening on the ground and put it before the people.

Topics :Samajwadi PartyUttar PradeshShivpal Singh Yadav

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

