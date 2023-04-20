Home / India News / Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss widens to Rs 421 cr in March qtr

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss widens to Rs 421 cr in March qtr

The revenue from operation slumped to Rs 88 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,071 crore a year ago

New Delhi
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss widens to Rs 421 cr in March qtr

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Thursday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 421 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 127 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operation slumped to Rs 88 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,071 crore a year ago.

The consolidated net loss in 2022-23 also rose to Rs 1,175 crore from a loss of Rs 916 in the previous fiscal year.

The company explained that the revenue was impacted during the (March) quarter due to a cost increase on account of certain cost provisions made, which impacted the percentage-of-completion and led to a revenue reversal in ongoing EPC (engineering procurement construction) projects.

For FY23, it stated that the revenue has decreased by 59.5 per cent YoY (year on year) due to lower contribution from ongoing EPC projects, where O&M constituted an 8.9 per cent of revenue in FY23.

The O&M (operation and maintenance) margins remain impacted by projects where O&M costs were incurred, however, revenue recognition has not commenced due to delay in final handover, it stated.

Gross margins remain suppressed primarily on account of International EPC projects, it stated.

Topics :Sterlingrenewable enrgySterling and Wilson

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

Sterling and Wilson RE promoters to sell up to 10 mn share for Rs 270 cr

Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

National Stock Exchange comes out with framework to appoint auditors

Vote for AAP if you want development: Kejriwal ahead of LS bypoll

TMC announces new mass outreach campaign ahead of WB panchayat polls

No state has below 30% household coverage of tap water connection: Official

Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 5,000 cr through AA-rated NCDs

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story