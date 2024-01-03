Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Invitation card for consecration released, check video

Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony will take place on January 22, 2024, in the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. After the long legal battle, Ram Mandir will finally be open for devotees after the grand ceremony. The first look at the invitation card for the consecration ceremony is finally released.

A video of the invitation card has been posted online on X (formerly Twitter) by Times of India. The first page of the card reads “Auspicious Ceremony for Ram Lala's Return to his Original Seat at New Grand Temple Home." It also included the courses and time of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya.

Visuals of the invitation cards, which are going viral over the internet, have been sent to different people.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at the invitation card for #AyodhyaRamMandir consecration ceremony. — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 2, 2024

Over 6000 invitations have been sent

Some 6000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony, which will take place on January 22, 2024, have been sent across the country. The invitation has been sent by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Who are the invitees of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath along with other prominent personalities attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Thailand shared soil and two rivers of water

The Ram Mandir construction has received contributions from different parts of the country. In a significant cultural gesture, Thailand has sent soil to the Ramjanmbhoomi ahead of its inauguration in Ayodhya. Earlier, the country also sent water from its rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government has confirmed the recitation of the Ram Charitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in all the major temples and "mutts". These events will take place from January 14 and will conclude with the end of the consecration ceremony. Local artists will manage these programs with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Council, which is established in every district.

People are seeking funds in the name of Ram Mandir, says VHP

As per Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday "some people" are seeking funds from the general public without any approval. Hence, a complaint has been made to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the Union Home Ministry requesting immediate action against them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel