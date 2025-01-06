Bengaluru techie suicide: Court refuses to quash complaint against wife

The Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to quash the complaint filed against Nikita Singhania for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based techie, stating that prima facie ingredients of the offence were evident in the complaint, according to a report by LiveLaw.

Bengaluru techie suicide case

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager at a private company, died by suicide on December 9, 2024. In a video and a 24-page suicide note, he accused his wife and in-laws of harassment, alleging false matrimonial cases were filed against him. The case revolves around an ongoing legal battle over divorce, alimony, and child custody in a family court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint by Atul Subhash's brother, Bikas Kumar, the Bengaluru Police arrested Nikita Singhania and her family. All accused were granted bail last Saturday.

Filing case not same as abetment: Petitioners

The counsel for Nikita Singhania argued that the complaint lacked essential elements to constitute abetment to suicide. They contended that merely lodging a case against the deceased, referring to a previous dowry complaint filed by Nikita against Atul Subhash, should not be construed as abetment.

However, the court emphasised that Bikas Kumar's complaint provided detailed information, fulfilling the necessary criteria for such allegations.

Sufficient info to support claims: HC

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, while hearing the plea, remarked, “Where is the question of short-circuiting investigation in such a matter, why don't you want the investigation to happen?”

The judge pointed out that the complaint contained sufficient details to support the allegations of abetment to suicide under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court issued notices to the respondents, directing them to file their objections. Meanwhile, the prosecution was instructed to produce material collected during the investigation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in two weeks.