Bharat Mobility Global Expo to see higher footfalls this year: EEPC

The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled to be held at three different venues in the National Capital and Great Noida, is expected to see more than three times footfalls this year compared to the inaugural version year, Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) said here on Thursday.

It is also expecting a higher participation from the exhibitors.

The council also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the six-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

To be spread across more than 2,00,000 sq metres with concurrent shows, featuring automobile, auto component and construction equipment segments, among others, across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka (West Delhi) and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, the mega event is likely to see half-a-million visitors this year compared to 1.5 lakh visitors at the 2024 edition, EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha told reporters here.

"The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 exemplifies India's dedication to innovation and excellence in the mobility sector. This event will not only highlight the latest advancements but also promote collaboration and growth within the industry," he said.

This time, there is a special emphasis on the global significance of the expo, as it is expected to attract over 5,000 global buyers, more than 10 times that of the first edition of the expo, the council said, adding that as the industry converges to shape the future, this expo stands as a testament to India's commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable mobility solutions.

Moreover, the show will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from across the globe, Chadha said, adding that the show may attract more exhibitors than the 1,700 exhibitors at the mobility show in Hannover (Germany).

Over 34 vehicle manufacturers will be unveiling new models and EVs alongside displaying electric, hybrid, CNG, and biofuel-powered vehicles from international and domestic companies.

In addition, leading pure EV manufacturers will also be participating in the automobile show Bharat Mobility Global Expo this year.

The 2025 edition will also feature the Urban Mobility show, with air mobility a prominent part of it, EEC said, adding that some 200 companies are expected to participate in this segment of the expo.

Dedicated country pavilions from Germany, the UK, South Korea, and Japan, along with participation from nations like the US, Spain, UAE, China, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Singapore, and Belgium, will make the event a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth in the mobility ecosystem, as per EEC.