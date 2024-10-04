Bihar Floods: CM Nitish Kumar inspects flood-affected areas, relief works

Amid the heavy flood situations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inspected the flood-affected areas and check the relief work being carried out in the state, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's office. Several parts of the state have been grappling with severe flooding due to heavy water discharge from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur following relentless rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Some rivers are at or above danger levels in many bordering districts. A massive volume of water was released from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, affecting northern Bihar and Nepal. Floods in Sitamarhi followed a breach in the Mandar dam in the Belsand block on September 29.

On October 3, several residents were forced to move out of their waterlogged homes due to the excessive flooding in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur

Several residents have erected tarpaulin sheets to create makeshift tents along the roadside in as temporary refuge.

More From This Section

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "The water level has risen due to the increase in the Bagmati River's water level and breaches in dams at several locations in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. We are continuously monitoring this."

To support the flood affected people, community kitchens have been established in the most impacted areas.

"Community kitchens have been set up, especially in the two most-affected districts...They have also been set up wherever people have made a demand. People have asked for community kitchens near their houses, so that they need not commute," the District Magistrate said.

Due to accessibility challenges, authorities have allowed boat movement in flooded areas. The District Magistrate said, "We are taking a liberal approach as per the demands of the people. Two senior officials have also been stationed here to oversee operations."

In terms of material aid, Sen confirmed that over 20,000 polythene sheets have been dispatched to calamity-affected blocks, with plans for further distribution.

"More than 20,000 polythenes have been sent to calamity-affected blocks...Today too, we will distribute the polythene sheets...Medical camps have also been set up...We have also arranged veterinary doctors," Muzaffarpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen said.