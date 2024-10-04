Bhubaneswar Airport capacity to rise to 8 mn per year: Aviation minister

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu conducted a review meeting on the development and expansion of Bhubaneswar Airport on Friday. He said that efforts were going on to develop Bhubaneswar in the civil aviation sector and to increase the capacity of the Airport to 80 lakh per year in the next one month. Ram Mohan Naidu said, "I am very happy to be here on the land of Lord Jagannath. I have come here to review the Bhubaneswar airport. I have done a review with officials of the Airport Authority of India. There has been a lot of development that has happened at the Bhubaneswar airport. Today Bhubaneswar Airport is connected to 20 cities and internationally it is connected with 4 cities. We have been making efforts to develop Bhubaneswar in the civil aviation sector." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further said that the NDA government was formed in Odisha and the effort was to take the state forward in the civil aviation sector.

"T1 Terminal of Bhubaneswar Airport has a capacity of 4 mn people per year. In the next one month after security reorganisation, we will take the capacity to 8 mn per year. We will build a new terminal. In the next 2 years the capacity would increase. We will place a new CAT II lighting in the next one month. We will build a new T3 Terminal," he said.

The Minister also planted a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Bhubaneswar airport on Friday.

The Link Building between Terminal T1 and T2 at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar marks a significant milestone in enhancing passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

This facility, spanning 3360 sqm, seamlessly connects T1 and T2, allowing passengers traveling through the International Terminal (T-2) to access Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) available in the Domestic Terminal (T-1). This integration addresses the needs of international airlines and enhances the overall passenger experience.