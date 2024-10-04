Weather alert: Temperatures surge in Delhi, rains expected in these states

The monsoon season is over and the temperatures have started surging in many parts of the country. However, rain is still continuing in parts of some states.

The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 4. While in southern regions like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema, a yellow alert has been issued. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal. In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 36.3 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 38 degrees Celsius and Churu 40 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal.

Delhi weather

Monsoon season has departed from the national capital on October 2, 2024. With the pause in rains, the heat and humidity have returned to Delhi with the temperatures steadily increasing. According to the IMD, the sky in Delhi will remain clear, although there are chances of cloudy weather during this time. The maximum temperature will remain between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius the whole week and the minimum temperature will be around 24 to 26 degree Celsius.

Forecasting agency Skymet Weather reports that the light to moderate rainfall will take place in some states in the next 24 hours like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bangladesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Places like Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana are likely to witness light to moderate rain. Apart from this, light rain is likely at 1 or 2 places in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Marathwada, Lakshadweep, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, South Gujarat, Vidarbha, South-West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Konkan, Goa and Lakshadweep.

Favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon

Weather agency Skymet also stated that the monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, remaining parts of West Rajasthan, parts of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

At the same time, the conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and some other parts of Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days.