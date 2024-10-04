LIVE news: SC sets up independent SIT to investigate if adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddu

Ten people were killed and three suffered severe injuries in a fatal collision on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway in Mirzapur district between Thursday night and Friday morning. A speeding truck rear-ended a tractor trolley carrying laborers. The accident took place around 1 AM on Friday on GT Road near Kacchwa when the laborers were returning to their homes in Varanasi after completing roofing work in Bhadohi. Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Abhinandan stated that all the deceased were reportedly from villages within the jurisdiction of Mirzamurad police station in Varanasi.
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's ex-OSD Lokesh Sharma on Thursday stated he has handed over evidence to Delhi Police's crime branch in support of his claim that Gehlot provided him call recordings of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to circulate to media during the political crisis of 2020. On Thursday, Sharma reached the crime branch office in New Delhi and gave them a pen drive, laptop and phone for investigation. Delhi Police questioned Sharma on Wednesday last week in connection with a phone-tapping case lodged on a complaint by Shekhawat.
ED office or mortgaged asset? Legal battle over Rs 120 cr Rajokri property
Once a luxurious farmhouse in the heart of South Delhi’s Rajokri, Farm No 22 in The Greens is now a repurposed property. With a fading ‘ED’ painted on its facade, this 2.5-acre property now serves as the Gurugram Zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate. The transformation from a plush private residence to a government office raises questions about its confiscation and usage, triggering a legal tussle with Union Bank of India. Read here for more details.
11:25 AM
Tirupati laddu controversy: SC forms independent SIT, including two officers from CBI, to probe matter
The Supreme Court stated that it will not allow the court to be used as political battleground. The court added that it doesn't want to turn this into political drama.
10:49 AM
10:45 AM
One hurt as Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod's car hits pickup in Yavatmal district
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod's car crashed into a pickup van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the early hours of Friday, injuring the driver of the second vehicle, an official said on Friday. The minister escaped without any injuries as the airbags of his car deployed during the accident that occurred around 2 am at Kopra village near Digras under the jurisdiction of the Arni police station. The state minister of soil and water conservation was going towards Yavatmal from Poharadevi in neighbouring Washim district after reviewing the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the area on Saturday.
10:30 AM
Prohibitory orders imposed in Gwalior ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 match on Sunday
Days before a T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior, the district magistrate has clamped prohibitory orders, banning protests and circulation of inflammatory material, especially on social media, to maintain peace and ensure an incident-free match, officials have said.
10:23 AM
PM Modi to launch several development projects in Maharashtra on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Saturday to launch several development initiatives costing over Rs 56,000 crore, his office has said.
The PMO said Friday that Modi will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, in Washim, and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector. Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.
10:00 AM
West Bengal junior doctors continue 'cease work', hold meeting to decide next step
Junior doctors in West Bengal continued their total 'cease work' at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals on Friday demanding justice for their colleague who was raped-murdered at RG Kar hospital and improved safety measures at medical facilities. "We are holding a governing body meeting among ourselves to decide on our next step. But we are sticking to our demands for safety and security at all hospitals across West Bengal," one of the protesting doctors told PTI, a day after some senior medics requested them to call off their total 'cease work' in light of the sufferings of ordinary patients.
9:40 AM
Delhi registers 24.8 degrees min temp
The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, with the department forecasting a clear sky for the day. The humidity was 64 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.
9:11 AM
US, India conduct 6th ministerial-level Commercial Dialogue, ink MoU
Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo held the 6th Commercial Dialogue here on Thursday during which they reviewed the progress made in semiconductors supply chains, innovation handshake, energy-industry network and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.
8:44 AM
