LIVE news: SC sets up independent SIT to investigate if adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddu

A government school teacher, his wife and two daughters were allegedly shot dead at their rented accommodation on Thursday, over a month after the family lodged an FIR against a man saying he would be responsible if something untoward happened to them, police said. Superintendent of Police of Amethi Anoop Kumar Singh said it is not yet clear if the deaths are related to the case. According to police, the deceased were identified as Sunil (35), his wife Poonam (32), Drishti (6) and his one-year-old daughter. Sunil was a native of Rae Bareli and was posted in a government school in Amethi's Panhauna. During the initial investigation, police found that Poonam had lodged an FIR against Chandan Verma in Rae Bareli on August 18 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and for eve-teasing, the SP said. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's ex-OSD Lokesh Sharma on Thursday stated he has handed over evidence to Delhi Police's crime branch in support of his claim that Gehlot provided him call recordings of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to circulate to media during the political crisis of 2020. On Thursday, Sharma reached the crime branch office in New Delhi and gave them a pen drive, laptop and phone for investigation. Delhi Police questioned Sharma on Wednesday last week in connection with a phone-tapping case lodged on a complaint by Shekhawat.

Ten people were killed and three suffered severe injuries in a fatal collision on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway in Mirzapur district between Thursday night and Friday morning. A speeding truck rear-ended a tractor trolley carrying laborers. The accident took place around 1 AM on Friday on GT Road near Kacchwa when the laborers were returning to their homes in Varanasi after completing roofing work in Bhadohi. Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Abhinandan stated that all the deceased were reportedly from villages within the jurisdiction of Mirzamurad police station in Varanasi.