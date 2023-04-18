Home / India News / Bihar govt approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS, Darbhanga

The Union government had in September 2020 granted approval for the AIIMS at Darbhanga, the second in Bihar after Patna, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore

Patna
Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
The Bihar government on Tuesday approved Rs 309 crore for soil filling and land levelling work, which would facilitate construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga.

An amount of Rs 309.29 crore for the construction of AIIMS on 189.17 acres of land at Darbhanga was sanctioned by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The fund will be utilised for soil filling and land levelling work, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters.

This is a major step towards facilitating the construction of AIIMS at Darbhanga, he said.

The Union government had in September 2020 granted approval for the AIIMS at Darbhanga, the second in Bihar after Patna, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

Once operational, it will have 750 beds along with various healthcare facilities. The new AIIMS is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of starting of the project.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the proposal to engage 2,832 constables, who have completed their Promotional Training Courses (PTC), for carrying out investigation at different police stations in the state.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

