Bihar train accident: 10 trains cancelled, 21 diverted, check details below

Several trains have been cancelled and diverted from their route after more than 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express' were derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday. In this accident, six people lost their lives and more than 100 people were injured.

Six Casualties confirmed The casualties in the accident have been confirmed by the Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar. The SP asked hospitals at Buxar, Ara, and Patna, including PMCH, AIIMS, and IGIMS in the state capital to keep the beds ready for the injured. List of cancelled trains Here's the list of cancelled trains

Patna-Puri Special (03230),

Sasaram-Ara Special (03620),

Bhabua Road Express Special (03617),

Patna--DDU Memu Pass Spl (03203),

Patna-Buxar Memu Pass Special (03375),

Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126),

Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125)

Patna-DDU Express (13209) will run Ara,

DDU-Patna Express (13210) will run upto Ara.

List of diverted trains

Here's the list of diverted trains

Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149),

Patliputra SF Express (12141),

Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424),

Vikramshila Express (12368),

Kamakhya Express (15623),

Guwahati Express (15633),

Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310),

Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406),

Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.

Check the complete list of diverted trains here:

https://x.com/PTI_News/status/1712188301283905787?s=20

Rescue operation completed The reason behind the derailment is still not known. However, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed X that the rescue and evacuation operation had been completed.

In one of his other X posts, the railway minister tweeted, "Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating." Railway-issued helpline number After the accident, the Indian Railways issued a helpline number. Below are the helpline numbers Patna Junction (PBE)- 9771449971 Danapur (DNR)- 8905697493 Ara- 8306182542

COML CNL- 7759070004

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction- 9794849461, 8081206628