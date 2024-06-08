Home / India News / Bill to raise legal marriage age for women lapses as 17th LS dissolves

Bill to raise legal marriage age for women lapses as 17th LS dissolves

The bill aimed to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 to increase the minimum age of marriage of females to 21 years

parliament elections
Lok Sabha (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, a bill that aimed to bring uniformity in the age of marriage for men and women has lapsed.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2021 and was referred to the standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The standing committee received multiple extensions over a period of time.

Citing provisions of law and Constitution, former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and Constitution expert P D T Acharya told PTI that with the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, "the bill has now lapsed".

The bill aimed to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 to increase the minimum age of marriage of females to 21 years.

Further, the Bill would have overridden any other law, custom, or practice.

Under the 2006 Act, a person married below the minimum age may apply for annulment within two years of attaining majority (i.e., before 20 years of age). The Bill increases this to five years (i.e., 23 years of age).

The 17 Lok Sabha was dissolved after the members of the 18th Lok Sabha were elected in the general elections.

Also Read

Separation not equivalent to divorce in Hindu marriage: Madhya Pradesh HC

Acharya Vidhyasagar championed the cause of knowledge to empower people

Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act to distance Muslims from their religion: Min

Right to live-in relationship goes against Muslim custom: Allahabad HC

Hindu marriage not valid unless performed with requisite customs, says SC

IMA jr doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024

Passenger movement through Maitri Setu to start in Sept, says official

Delhi records minimum temperature of 30 deg C, 2.4 notches above average

More than 200 people move to relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district

Regional leaders set to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :women empowermentwomen employmentweddingChild MarriageChild marriage in india

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story