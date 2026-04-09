BJD's Sasmit Patra resigns as party's Rajya Sabha parliamentary leader

A couple of days after corporate leader-turned-politician Santrupt Misra took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha (RS) from Odisha, Sasmit Patra, the parliamentary party leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Upper House, has reportedly stepped down from his post on Wednesday, triggering fresh speculation over a possible leadership reset within the party’s parliamentary ranks.

Sources said Patra has submitted his resignation to former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who currently serves as the leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly. The development came amid indications of internal deliberations, with some RS members reportedly pitching for a change in leadership.

Although details of Patra’s resignation letter remain unclear, the timing of his stepping down has added to the political buzz, coming close on the heels of Misra’s entry into Parliament. His induction is being seen as part of BJD’s broader attempt to recalibrate its parliamentary strategy following the 2024 electoral setback. With BJD having six members in the Rajya Sabha, the parliamentary party leader’s role is crucial in shaping floor coordination, legislative strategy and political messaging. Patra, who had held the position since 2022, was seen as a key interface between the party leadership and its parliamentary strategy.

His resignation has now set off speculation about a possible ‘change of guard’ in the Upper House. Party insiders said the leadership may opt for a more politically assertive face or, alternatively, a consensus-builder who can navigate BJD’s evolving role as an opposition party both in Odisha and at the Centre. “Patra’s resignation could be part of a wider organisational churn, possibly paving the way for a new leadership arrangement in the Upper House. Other members could also emerge as contenders, depending on the party’s internal calculations and the leadership style preferred by Patnaik in the current political context,” said a political analyst.

Sources, however, told Business Standard that someone could be given charge temporarily before Misra is announced as the leader of the parliamentary party. “Everything will be clear in the next few days. Several major political developments are expected,” sources said. Patra’s exit from the leadership role follows his recent protest in Parliament. Last month, he resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT after its chairperson and BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks about former chief minister Biju Patnaik. Patra had strongly objected to Dubey’s comments, terming them disrespectful to a towering national figure, and went on to lead a BJD walkout in the Rajya Sabha. The episode had briefly put BJD on an aggressive footing against the BJP at the national level, marking a departure from its often calibrated positioning in Parliament. Later, Dubey tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks.