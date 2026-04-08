Cabinet approves ₹13,037 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 expansion project

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2, a 41-kilometre North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore. The Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), an equal joint venture between the Government of India and the state government, will implement the project.

The Phase-2 corridor will provide connectivity to key activity nodes, including Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar. It includes underground stations at the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems.