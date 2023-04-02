BJP doing injustice with people, will lose in UP in 2024 polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of doing injustice with the people and claimed that the party will lose in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit to Kanpur, Yadav, while slamming the BJP, also said "people are sad, a big change will be seen in Lok Sabha and the BJP will lose in Uttar Pradesh."



Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, however, refuted Yadav's claims and said the BJP will return to power at the Centre with a thumping majority.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president told reporters that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is doing injustice to the people and a woman and her daughter lost their lives in Kanpur Dehat due to a bulldozer.

According to a statement issued by the SP here, Yadav warned that "when there will be a change in the state, action will be taken against corrupt officials of the BJP". "Everything is being taken note of," he said



Rebutting Yadav's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Pathak in Hardoi's Sandila said the SP leader wants to come back to power but "the people of Uttar Pradesh have removed the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh".

The BJP will return to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections, he said.