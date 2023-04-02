Home / India News / BJP doing injustice with people, will lose in UP in 2024 polls: Akhilesh

BJP doing injustice with people, will lose in UP in 2024 polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of doing injustice with the people and claimed that the party will lose in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow
BJP doing injustice with people, will lose in UP in 2024 polls: Akhilesh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of doing injustice with the people and claimed that the party will lose in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit to Kanpur, Yadav, while slamming the BJP, also said "people are sad, a big change will be seen in Lok Sabha and the BJP will lose in Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, however, refuted Yadav's claims and said the BJP will return to power at the Centre with a thumping majority.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president told reporters that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is doing injustice to the people and a woman and her daughter lost their lives in Kanpur Dehat due to a bulldozer.

According to a statement issued by the SP here, Yadav warned that "when there will be a change in the state, action will be taken against corrupt officials of the BJP". "Everything is being taken note of," he said

Rebutting Yadav's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Pathak in Hardoi's Sandila said the SP leader wants to come back to power but "the people of Uttar Pradesh have removed the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh".

The BJP will return to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections, he said.

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavBJPPolitics

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Also Read

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

We will defeat BJP on all 80 seats: Akhilesh Yadav on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday

CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: Akhilesh Yadav

UP CM directs official to compensate farmers for recent crop damage

Punjab exploring possibility of moving court against Centre over dues: CM

Pawar favours SC-appointed panel over JPC for probe into Adani issue

700 injured while performing with swords, sticks on Ram Navami in Hazaribag

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 cr seized since MCC came into effect in Karnataka

Next Story