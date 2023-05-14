Home / India News / BJP lost K'taka polls due its nature, Bharat Jodo helped Cong: MNS's Raj

BJP lost K'taka polls due its nature, Bharat Jodo helped Cong: MNS's Raj

The defeat of BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls is result of its nature and behaviour and Rahul's Bharat Jodo definitely helped Congress, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said

Press Trust of India Thane
BJP lost K'taka polls due its nature, Bharat Jodo helped Cong: MNS's Raj

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections is the result of its nature and behaviour and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra' definitely helped the Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, Thackeray said the opposition party never wins the election, it's the ruling party that loses in the polls.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress put up an impressive show by winning 135 seats, while incumbent BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

Thackeray said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi's foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, also helped in changing the fortunes of the Congress in the southern state.

He said citizens should never be taken for granted and that political parties should learn lessons from the results in Karnataka.

It is too early to predict in what way these results will affect the parties in Maharashtra in the coming elections, including the 2024 polls, he said. Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra Assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year.

Also Read

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

FIR against Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt

Andhra Pradesh govt attaches Chandrababu's guest house near Vijayawada

Karnataka poll results proof BJP will face defeat in 2024 elections: AITC

Cong weak in several parts, BJP needs to be countered state-wise: Vijayan

Delhi records temp of 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average

Topics :Raj ThackerayMaharashtra

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story