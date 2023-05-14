Delhi records temp of 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 30 and 60 per cent and the department has predicted partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Monday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius on Monday, officials said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 41.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius.