BOBP-IGO calls for regional overhaul of small-scale fisheries governance

The Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) on Friday called for a sweeping transformation of fisheries governance across the Bay of Bengal region, proposing a framework that would require member countries to develop nationally owned plans of action for the small-scale fisheries sector.

The proposal was made at the global meeting of the Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management (COFI-FM), convened by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) here from February 23 to 27, BOBP-IGO said in a statement.

Presenting the regional roadmap, Chennai-headquartered BOBP-IGO Director Dr P Krishnan said the organisation was pushing for FAO-regional collaboration to reshape fisheries governance across India, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka in a manner that placed small-scale fishers at the centre of national policy.

"The transition is critical for sustainability and for the future of millions engaged in small-scale fisheries," Dr Krishnan told the meeting. With India alone home to over 4 million marine fishers and millions more in inland fisheries, BOBP-IGO said the emphasis on inclusive governance, social protection and practical management tools was expected to directly shape upcoming national policies and programmes. The organisation sounded an urgent warning over the state of the region's fishing fleet, alerting that a large share of vessels were nearing the end of their operational life cycle. It called for immediate plans to phase out ageing boats, promote circular economy practices and introduce safer, more durable materials for boat construction.

On the social front, BOBP-IGO's roadmap underlined initiatives on safety at sea, decent work, insurance and livelihood support. It also flagged the need to expand economic opportunities for women across fisheries value chains. The organisation further stressed the importance of translating scientific stock assessment data into simplified, actionable rules - enabling national agencies to move swiftly from research to implementation on the ground. BOBP-IGO also called for stronger regional cooperation on shared and transboundary fish stocks through joint assessments and coordinated management under existing Bay of Bengal platforms. The move, it said, was expected to improve long-term fish availability and reduce overfishing across national waters.