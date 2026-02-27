Home / India News / Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent districts of West Bengal

Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent districts of West Bengal

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in several parts of the city and adjoining areas, including high-rise residential complexes and busy marketplaces

earthquake
The magnitude and epicentre of the quake are not yet known
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent districts in West Bengal on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among people.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The magnitude and epicentre of the quake are not yet known.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in several parts of the city and adjoining areas, including high-rise residential complexes and busy marketplaces.

Residents in many neighbourhoods said ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook and windows rattled during the tremors, with the impact more noticeable in multi-storey buildings.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indo-Nepal border to remain closed from March 2 ahead of Nepal elections

Nearly 50% pre-2022 petrol cars see lower mileage on E20 fuel: Survey

Decision will be taken on plea to hold single phase polls in TN: CEC

Court grants statutory bail to former TDB official in Sabarimala gold case

President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

Topics :EarthquakeearthquakesWest BengalKolkata

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story