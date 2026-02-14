Cabinet approves ₹1 trn Urban Challenge Fund for market-led urban growth

The Union Cabinet has approved the launch of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) with a total central assistance of Rs 1 trillion, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Under the scheme, central assistance will cover 25 per cent of a project's cost, provided that at least 50 per cent of the funding is mobilised from the market.

In a statement, the government said the initiative will lead to a total investment of Rs 4 trillion in the urban sector over the next five years.

The move marks a paradigm shift in India's urban new development approach from grant-based financing to a market-linked, reform-driven and outcome-oriented infrastructure creation, it said.