PM Modi, V-P Radhakrishnan pay tribute to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and said every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes to the personnel who laid down their lives in the attack.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage".