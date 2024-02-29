Cabinet approves Rs 75,000 crore solar rooftop scheme for 10 mn households

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a new scheme for rooftop solar installation across the country, announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month. The Cabinet approved PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month to 10 million households.

The scheme will provide central financial assistance (CFA) for installing solar rooftop systems to households.

“The scheme provides a CFA of 60 per cent of the system cost for 2 kW systems and 40 per cent of the additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity. The CFA will be capped at 3 kW. At current benchmark prices, this will mean a Rs 30,000 subsidy for a 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems, and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher,” said a statement by the Centre.

Households interested in getting solar rooftops can apply for the subsidy through a National Portal for the same, where they can select a vendor for installing rooftop solar. The National Portal will assist households in their decision-making process by providing relevant information such as appropriate system sizes, benefits calculator, vendor rating etc, said the government in its statement.

“Households will be able to access collateral-free low-interest loan products of around 7 per cent at present for the installation of residential RTS systems up to 3 kW,” it said.

The National Portal, which is now being spearheaded by state-owned financier REC Ltd, already has 20 banks and non-banking financial institutions which will lend to households seeking solar rooftop systems, this paper reported recently. Apart from this, eight public sector utilities (PSUs) under the aegis of the Ministry of Power will take forward this scheme in several states, the Power Ministry said recently.

The Cabinet’s decision also said, ‘Model Solar Villages’ will be developed in each district of the country to act as a role model for the adoption of rooftop solar in rural areas.

“The proposed scheme will result in the addition of 30 GW of solar capacity through rooftop solar in the residential sector, generating 1,000 BUs of electricity and resulting in the reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over the 25-year lifetime of rooftop systems,” said the government’s statement.

The PMSY aims at those whose electricity consumption is less than 300 units, which is the lower and lower-middle-class households in urban areas. “For this economic stratum, taking a loan for solar or setting up solar on their rooftop is difficult. So, we are increasing the loan component and we are designating our PSUs to implement it,” Power Ministry officials said earlier this month.

Rooftop solar has been lagging compared to grid-connected ground-mounted solar power projects. Out of the total installed solar power generation capacity of 73 gigawatts (GW) in the country, ground-mounted (large-scale solar power generating units) is 56.9 GW, while grid-connected rooftop solar is 11 GW, and off-grid is 2.75 GW. The Power Ministry officials said there are currently an odd 6.75 lakh household rooftop solar systems across the country.