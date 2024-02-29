Statistics Min ties up with Isro to conduct digital Urban Frame Survey

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has inked an initial pact with National Remote Sensing Centre under ISRO to digitalise Urban Frame Survey using the Bhuvan Platform.

This collaboration is aimed at transforming Urban Frame Survey (UFS) from analogue to digital mode and help MoSPI to achieve the targets of updating urban frame regularly in a timely manner, an official statement said.

NSSO (FOD) under MoSPI has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NRSC under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to facilitate UFS in a digital mode using the Geo ICT tools and techniques of Bhuvan Platform.

The agreement covers development/ improvement of mobile application for geo-tagging of NSSO UFS data, web portal for visualisation, system generated scrutiny, editing, etc. of data submitted through mobile application, and others.

The MoU was signed by Subash Chandra Malik, Additional Director General at NSSO, and Srinivasa Rao S, Deputy Director, BGWSA, NRSC, in the presence of other senior officials.