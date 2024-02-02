Home / India News / CBDT notifies income tax return forms for assessment year 2024-25

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
The Income Tax department on Friday said it has notified I-T return forms 2, 3 and 5 for filing tax returns for assessment year 2024-25.
 
The ITR-1, which is filed by individuals having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, and ITR-6 for companies were notified earlier in December 2023, and January 2024, respectively.
 

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) dated January 31, 2024, has notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Form)- 2, 3 and 5 for the Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
 
All ITR Forms 1 to 6 have since been notified and will come into effect from April 1, 2024, it added.
 
Individuals and HUFs not having income from business or profession [and not eligible for filing ITR Form-1 (Sahaj)] can file ITR-2, while those having income from business or profession can file ITR Form-3.
 
ITR-4 (Sugam) is for resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
 
Partnership firms and LLPs can file ITR Form-5 and companies other than those claiming exemption under section 11 can file ITR Form-6.
 
"Changes have been incorporated in the ITRs in order to facilitate the taxpayers and to improve ease of filing," the CBDT added. 

Topics :Income Tax departmentCBDTITR formDirect taxes

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

