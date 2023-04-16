Home / India News / CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle Y S Bhaskar Reddy in murder case

The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday.

Vivekananda, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyCentral Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Next Story