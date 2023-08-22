Home / India News / CBI books bank officers, GTIL in Rs 4,000 cr loan fraud case: Officials

CBI books bank officers, GTIL in Rs 4,000 cr loan fraud case: Officials

They were part of the negotiations related to the outstanding loans of GTIL, the officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The CBI has conducted searches at the office of GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTIL) in Mumbai after registering an FIR against it and unidentified officials of banks in a loan-fraud case of more than Rs 4,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials of 13 banks are under the agency's scanner for allegedly assigning Rs 3,224 crore dues of the company to an asset reconstruction firm for Rs 1,867 crore without attempting to secure their loans from collateral securities, they said.

They were part of the negotiations related to the outstanding loans of GTIL, the officials said.

The banks are Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, axis Bank, State Bank of India, United Bank of India and Dena Bank, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case after a preliminary inquiry in which it surfaced that GTIL, promoted by Manoj Tirodkar, was engaged in the "business of passive telecom infrastructure sites capable of hosting multiple service providers", according to the FIR.

The officials said the searches were conducted at the company's office in Navi Mumbai recently.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

PM Modi arrives in South Africa's Johannesburg to attend 15th Brics summit

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Water saturation in soil, construction caused Shimla buildings to collapse

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

ISRO's next Moon mission with Japanese space agency gathers steam

Topics :CBIGTL InfraBank loan fraud

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story