Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

Raksha Bandhan is the most auspicious Hindu festival, but people are confused about whether Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 or 31. Check what you need to do and what to avoid on this day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
One of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus, Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, enhances the bonding between siblings. According to Hindu traditions, on Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their brother's success and prosperity. In return, boys give precious gifts to their sisters and promise to protect and love their sisters. 

Many people are confused about whether Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 or August 31st this year. 

Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31?
The reason for the confusion around Raksha Bandhan dates is because of Bhadra Kaal. Every year, Rakhi is celebrated on the last day of Sawan, which is a full moon day, and this year due to Bhadra Kaal people are confused about whether Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 or 31st. Well, people can check accurate muhurat to celebrate Raksha Bandhan here:


Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, Wednesday, when the Shubh muhurat to perform Rakhi rituals begins after 9.01 pm when the Bhadra Kaal ends.

Bhadra end time - 9:01 pm
Poonch - 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm
Bhadra Mukha - 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Hence, the Poornima Tithi begins on August 30 at 10.58 and will complete on August 31 at 7.05 am

What are the Do's and Don'ts of Raksha Bandhan 2023?

Here are the do's and don't of Raksha Bandhan 2023:
  • It is important not to tie Rakhi in Bhadra Kaal and Rahu Kaal as these are inauspicious consequences. 
  • Brothers must make sure they are facing east and north directions during rakhi rituals.
  • People should take special care of cleanliness on this auspicious day.
  • Before tying a rakhi to your brother, tie a rakhi to lord ganesha or your other beloved deity.
  • Brother shall not give any sharp object to sister on this occasion.
  • Both brothers and sisters must cover their heads with a scarf, handkerchief or chunni.
  • Tie rakhi on the right wrist of your brother as tying rakhi on the left hand is considered inauspicious.

