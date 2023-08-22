Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

One of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus, Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, enhances the bonding between siblings. According to Hindu traditions, on Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their brother's success and prosperity. In return, boys give precious gifts to their sisters and promise to protect and love their sisters.

Many people are confused about whether Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 or August 31st this year.

Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? The reason for the confusion around Raksha Bandhan dates is because of Bhadra Kaal. Every year, Rakhi is celebrated on the last day of Sawan, which is a full moon day, and this year due to Bhadra Kaal people are confused about whether Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 or 31st. Well, people can check accurate muhurat to celebrate Raksha Bandhan here:

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, Wednesday, when the Shubh muhurat to perform Rakhi rituals begins after 9.01 pm when the Bhadra Kaal ends.

Bhadra end time - 9:01 pm

Poonch - 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm

Bhadra Mukha - 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Hence, the Poornima Tithi begins on August 30 at 10.58 and will complete on August 31 at 7.05 am

What are the Do's and Don'ts of Raksha Bandhan 2023?

Here are the do's and don't of Raksha Bandhan 2023: