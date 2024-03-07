Home / India News / CBI busts network trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine conflict zone

CBI busts network trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine conflict zone

The agency is conducting searches at over 10 locations in seven cities

Several individuals have been detained during the search and Rs 50 lakh has been seized
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a major human trafficking network that took Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing jobs abroad, officials said on Thursday.

The agency is conducting searches at over 10 locations in seven cities, they said.

The officials said the agency has registered an FIR against various visa consultancy firms and agents.

Several individuals have been detained during the search and Rs 50 lakh has been seized, they added.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

